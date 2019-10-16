|
Dolores Wilkes
Dolores Wilkes, 91, passed away on Oct 13, 2019 in West Lafayette, Indiana where she had resided for the past 5 years. She was born in 1928 in Plymouth, Pennsylvania and graduated from Plymouth High School in 1946. She married Carl J. Wilkes in 1948 in Plymouth. They raised four children and celebrated more than 50 years of marriage before his passing in 1999.
Mrs. Wilkes lived most of her married life in Trumbull, CT, where her husband retired after a 44-year career with General Electric. She moved to Indiana in recent years to be closer to her daughter, Lisa. Prior to her move, Mrs. Wilkes was an active member of St. Theresa's Parish in Trumbull. She was a devoted mother, homemaker, and worked at various times for General Electric and Market Data Retrieval in Westport. She is survived by four children – Nadine Wilkes of Eugene, Oregon, Carl Wilkes of Hudson, Ohio, Lisa (Brandt) Hershman of Lafayette, Indiana, and Greg (D'Ann) Wilkes of Milner, GA; and two grandchildren - Melissa (Jared) Sylvester of Columbus, Ohio, and Katherine Wilkes of Hudson, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her husband and her three brothers – Bernard, Edward, and John, as well as her daughter-in-law, Michele Wilkes. A visitation will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. A private interment will follow. Memorials may be made to the in honor of her late husband and daughter-in-law. To leave an online condolence, please www.mullinsfh.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 17, 2019