Domenic P. Rotella

Domenic P. Rotella, 62, lifelong resident of Milford, devoted husband of 31 years to Eileen Rotella, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Wednesday, February 27, 2019. Born on December 11, 1956 in Waterbury, he was the son of the late Domenico and Carmella Chipello Rotella.

Domenic was an avid sports fan, frequently watching college basketball, baseball, and his beloved football team, the Miami Dolphins. His love for sports transferred over to his family as well, never missing any of his children or grandchildren's sporting events. Domenic enjoyed going to the beach as well as family dinners out. Nothing gave him more joy than spending time with those he loved. He will always be remembered for his great sense of humor, generosity and heart of gold.

Along with his loving wife, Domenic is survived by his beloved children, Kristen (Ron) Glifort, Domenic P. Rotella, Jr., and Taylor (Biagio) Gallifoco; adoring grandchildren, Delaney and Owen Glifort; and cherished sister, Lisa M. (Bobby) Keller; brothers, Michael A. Rotella and Gary S. Rotella; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at Saint Mary Church (Precious Blood Parish), 70 Gulf St., Milford (MEET DIRECTLY AT CHURCH). Interment will follow at Saint Mary Cemetery, Buckingham Ave., Milford. Friends and family may call from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 1, 2019 at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT 06460. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Smilow Cancer Center at http://www.givetoynhh.org/donate. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com. Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary