Domenick D'Aurelio
Domenick D'Aurelio, of Milford, passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born in Nutley, NJ on June 17, 1928 to the late Cesear and Carmella (Molly) D'Aurelio, he lived in Bronx, NY before moving to Milford in October of 1966. He served proudly in the US Army in the Korean War. Before retiring, he was employed at Sikorsky Aircraft and Norton's Upholstery. Domenick was predeceased by his beloved wife of 62 years Angela, son Richard D'Aurelio, brother Patrick, and sister Anna. A dedicated father, he is survived by children Denise (Thomas) Neal of Branford, Ronald D'Aurelio and Robert (Shirley Grandmaison) D'Aurelio of Milford, devoted grandchildren Robert (Nicole) D'Aurelio, Tarissa (Kevin) Klarman, Ryan (Michelle Newman) D'Aurelio, Daniel Neal, Juliette St. George, Jolene (Bryan) Burch, and Tiffany Walley. Domenick has 9 great-grandchildren along with many nieces and nephews. Calling hours are Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Smith Funeral Home, 135 Broad St., Milford, CT. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home following the visitation. Interment with full military honors will take place Kings Highway Cemetery at the conclusion of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to VNA Hospice, 753 Boston Post Rd., Guilford, CT 06437, or to , 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489. To leave condolences or for directions, visit our website at www.georgejsmithandson.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 13, 2019