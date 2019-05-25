Domenico Costantini

Domenico Costantini, age 70, of Trumbull, beloved husband of Maria Ciucano Costantini, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at his home surrounded by his devoted family. Born on March 24, 1949 in Torrice, Provence of Frosinone, Italy, he was a son of the late Enrico and Anna Fabrizi Costantini. Domenico immigrated to the United States with his brother in March of 1966. He worked for many years in the construction industry and was a carpenter by trade. He enjoyed skiing, soccer, making wine, tending to his garden and loved Ferrari's. However, his greatest passion and enjoyment in life was his family, especially his grandchildren; he treasured the time they spent together. The unconditional love he gave, memories created and the values he instilled to them will always continue to live in their hearts. Domenico will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. In addition to his beloved wife of 13 years, Maria, survivors include his loving children, Mark Costantini of Monroe, Nancy Couture of Milford, stepdaughter, Alexandra Ciucanu of Trumbull, three cherished grandchildren, Victoria, Luke and Aurora Costantini; three brothers, Luigi Costantini and his wife Ada, Lino Costantini and his wife Karen and Nicola Costantini and his wife Jennifer and a sister, Leda Arduini, all of Trumbull, as well as several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother-in-law, Nicola Arduini. Funeral services will take place on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull, and at 11:30 a.m. in St. Theresa Church, Trumbull for a Mass of Christian Burial. Entombment will follow in the Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. Relatives and friends may greet the family on Tuesday from 4 – 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.abriola.com. Published in Connecticut Post on May 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary