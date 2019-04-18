Memoriam IN LOVING MEMORY OF DOMINGOS F. DASILVA, JR. (JUNIOR) MAY 26, 1974 APRIL 18, 2009 Today it is officially one full decade without you, 10 whole years. In that time, a lot has changed but our memories of you have not. Dom is now in college and Sam will be in high school next year. Time has flown by, but yet, at the same time it has stood still. I can still hear your singing, your laughing. I can still see you playing with the kids and enjoying every moment with both of them. We all feel your presence among us and although you are not physically here, you continue to live on in all our wonderful memories together and forever in our hearts. I know you are smiling down and enjoying both of the kids' sense of humor, huge hearts and their immense strength. They are my rocks and my world and I cannot ever thank you enough for that. We will continue to share stories about you as friends and family alike all miss you dearly. Always and forever, your loving wife, Alex, and your adoring son and daughter, Dominic and Samantha. There will be a mass held for Junior on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Church of the Good Shepherd on 135 Mountain Road, Seymour, CT 06483. All are welcome to attend. Please visit www.mem.com to view Junior's everlasting memorial. Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary