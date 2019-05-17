Domingos Goncalves

11/05/1924-05/16/2019

Domingos Goncalves age 94 of Bridgeport, the beloved husband of the late Maria Vaz Goncalves, entered into eternal rest on May 16, 2019 in St. Mary's Hospital, Waterbury with his loving family by his side. Born in Lamacha, Boticas, Portugal on November 5, 1924, he was the son of the late Francisco Fernandes and Rosa Goncalves. Domingos was a baker for Ann's Newfield Bakery in Bridgeport and was a Bridgeport resident all of his life.

Survivors include his beloved children; Albino Goncalves and Fiancée Robin Marino, Joe Goncalves and wife Clara, Armando Goncalves and wife Jennifer, Antonio Goncalves and wife Susanne, his loving grandchildren; Ariel, Randy, Joey and wife Tatiana, Jacqueline, Alexander, Katherine, Olivia, and Sophia, his cherished great-grandchildren; Liam and Lucas. He is also survived by his siblings; Albino, Luisa and Francisco Goncalves and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to give a special thank you to his niece, Teresa Pires, for all her love and care of Domingos.

Friends are invited to attend the funeral on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. in the Parente-Lauro Funeral Home, 559 Washington Ave., Bridgeport and at 10:00 a.m. in Our Lady of Fatima Church, 429 Huntington Rd., Bridgeport with a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. Friends may call on Sunday from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the Parente-Lauro Funeral Home. To sign an online guest book or to send private condolences, please visit www.parentelauro.com Published in Connecticut Post on May 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary