Dominic Alagno

Dominic J. Alagno age 99, husband of Rose Manende Alagno of Crosby Commons, Shelton, Connecticut peacefully passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019. He was the son of the late Samuel and Celestine Alagno of Fairfield, CT.

Dominic served in the U.S. Army under Gen. George Patton in Germany and France in the Armored Division in WWII. He retired as a machinist from Remington Arms. Dominic was an accomplished violinist, organist, and pianist wining multiple awards.

He is survived by his wife of 76 years Rose Manende Alagno of Shelton, CT, son Samuel Alagno (Kathleen) of Stratford, CT and daughter Marilyn Alagno Hendren Nigro, (John) of Ft. Lauderdale, FL. Grandchildren include David (Caryn) and great-grandson Davidson of Washington, DC, Diane Alagno Levis (Jeffrey) and great-grandsons John and Ryan of Mandeville, LA, Jason Hendren (Carol) of Orlando, FL, Robert Hendren (Pristy)and great-grandsons Joseph and Joshua of Pompano Beach, Florida. He lived a long and joyful life and will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Friends are invited to greet the family on Monday, April 29, 2019 from 8 to 9 am at the Pistey Funeral Home, 2155 Main Street, Stratford followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 am at Our Lady of Grace Church, 497 Second Hill Lane, Stratford. Entombment with military honors will follow in Mountain Grove Cemetery, Bridgeport. Please visit www.pisteyfuneralhome.com to express condolences online. Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary