Dominick F. Iacurci
Dominick F. Iacurci, age 93 of Bridgeport, beloved husband of fifty years of the late Ann Benchak Iacurci, passed away, Monday, July 6, 2020, in the Jewish Home, Bridgeport. Dominick was born in Bridgeport, son of the late Leonardo and Nancy Iacurci and was a lifelong resident. He was a World War II veteran, serving with the United State Coast Guard, with the drive and recovery team, and was a member of the American Legion. Dominick was a retired engineer with the Avco-Lycoming Company. Survivors include his children Beth Ann Iacurci of Bridgeport, Leonard R. Iacurci and wife Melanie of Fairfield, David F. Iacurci of Bridgeport, and special son Robert G. DiGirolamo of Trumbull, seven grandchildren Jennifer Barrett, Dominick Iacurci, Dylan Iacurci, Jeffrey Tremaine, Kelsey Tremaine. Geno Iacurci, and Angelina Iacurci, two great-grandchildren Viviana Iacurci, and Michael Barrett III, a daughter-in-law Deborah Troha, a brother-in-law, Dominic Scalzi. He was predeceased by his grandson Nicholas Iacurci and a sister Antonia Scalzi. Friends may greet the family Sunday from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., in the Redgate – Hennessy Funeral Home, Main Street and Gorham Place, Trumbull, a prayer service will be offered at 3:30 p.m. Interment will be private. The family would like to thank the Jewish Home for their care of Dominick. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to St. Vincent's Medical Center Foundation, SWIM Across the Sound, 2800 Main Street, Bridgeport, CT 06606. To send online condolences, please visit www.redgatehennessy.com