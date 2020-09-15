Dominick "Midge" P. Gallo
Dominick "Midge" P. Gallo, age 96, beloved husband of the late Anna Mae Ricca Gallo and lifelong resident of Trumbull, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at The Carlton Convalescent Home in Fairfield. Born on January 25, 1924 in Hays, Pennsylvania, he was a son of the late John and Vera Simone Gallo. Midge served with pride in the United States Army during World War II, serving in both the North African and European theaters. He was an avid worker and became owner and operator of Hamilton Chevron in Bridgeport. After that, Midge owned and operated East Main Liquor and a Café where he worked until he was 92 years old. In his spare time, he enjoyed watching the New York Yankees. The ultimate provider, Midge took care of everyone who was in need, and treated everyone like they were one of his own children. A Bridgeport staple, he was a loving husband, father, great-grandfather, and friend who will be truly missed by all who knew him. Dominick is survived by his two beloved sons, Gregory Gallo and his wife Laurelle of Beacon Falls and Jeffrey Gallo of Monroe, his cherished great-grandchildren Jack and Charlotte, his siblings, and several loving nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife Anna Mae, he is predeceased by several brothers and sisters. A walk-through visitation will take place on Friday morning, September 18, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. at the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull, CT 06611. Visitors are asked to wear masks and social distance as they walk through, pay their respects, and exit without lingering to ensure all guests can come through the building. All other services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent directly to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To leave an online condolence, please visit our website at www.abriola.com