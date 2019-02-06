Don F. Fagan

Don F. Fagan, age 83, of Bridgeport, passed away on February 3, 2019 in Bridgeport Hospital with his loving family by his side. Don was born in Hartford, Connecticut on July 17, 1935 to the late Rose Fagan and has been a lifelong area resident. He was a 1953 graduate of Stratford High School and was a U.S. Army veteran. Don was a self-employed lithographer at DF Litho. He also worked at Harbor Yard and the Arena for several years. An avid Mets and Giants fan, Don also enjoyed being a baseball umpire, football official and little league coach. He was proudly inducted into the Connecticut Football Officials Hall of Fame after serving for over 40 years. Survivors include his devoted children, Don Fagan and his wife Linda, Donna Soto, Dean Fagan and his wife Denise, and Debbie Cronk and her husband Rob, his 11 cherished grandchildren, Don (Jennifer) Fagan, Chris (Sarah) Fagan, Doug Fagan, Jillian Marino (Chris), Carlee Parisi (Brent), Carlos Mathew Soto, Alex and Zachary Fagan, Heather Shumyhora (Justin), Brianne Cronk (Jason), and Wesley Cronk, 8 great-grandchildren, Chris, Natalie, Tristan, Damian, Madelyn, Kyllian, Kennedy, and Emily, his fiancé, Nancy DiZazzo, a sister, Roberta (Bobbi) Hahn and her husband John,several loving nieces and nephews and son-in-law Carlos. In addition to his mother, Don was predeceased by his wife Susan Gallo Fagan and his beloved granddaughter, Vicki Soto. Friends may greet Don's family on Wednesday, February 6th from 4-7 p.m. in the Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place Stratford. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at 11:30 meeting directly at St. James Church, 2070 Main St., Stratford. Interment will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make a donation in memory of Don to the Vicki Soto Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 411, Stratford, CT 06614. Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 6, 2019