Donal M. Gleeson
Donal Michael Gleeson, born on the 28th of March, 1942 in Dublin Ireland to the late Michael and Moya Gleeson, died peacefully surrounded by his adoring family on the 18th of November, 2019 at the age of 77.
Donal moved to The US from Ireland with his family in 1986, never leaving his deep Irish roots behind. He is survived by his beloved wife of 47 years, Bridget Wickham Gleeson, five devoted children, Áine (Jason) Kapell , Fiona (Micheal) Johnson, Niamh Gleeson, Kevin (Rick Höcker) Gleeson , and Naoise (Matthew) Perrin. He was predeceased by his daughter Aoife Gleeson and his grandson Benjamin Perrin. He is also survived by 11 cherished grandchildren, Andrew, Simone, Jacob, Sarah, Quinn, Gavin, Liam, Maeve, Jacqueline, Sinéad, and Rowan. Donal was the eldest of six siblings, Mary O'Riordan, Barbara (Roger) Thompson, Kieran Gleeson, Declan (Ann) Gleeson and Aedan (Bernadette) Gleeson.
Donal was an active member of St. Vincent De Paul in Dublin in his earlier days and The Gaelic American Club in Fairfield in his later days. He was a role model whose humanity was reflected in his actions. Donal was a very kind and extremely generous person, giving beyond measure. His benevolence spread far a wide, and he was always willing to give to those less fortunate. He was doting, kind and encouraging, but perhaps one of his most endearing qualities was his incredible sense of humor.
Friends and family are invited to attend his funeral services on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at St. Catherine of Siena Church, 220 Shelton Rd., Trumbull. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please consider giving to Donal's two favorite charities, Boston Children's Hospital (bostonchildrens.org/givenow) or Operation Smile (https://www.operationsmile.org/).
Published in Connecticut Post from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019