Donald A. Anderson

Donald A. "Duke" Anderson, age 86, of Shelton, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on Friday, March 1, 2019 in CT Hospice. He was the devoted husband of 63 years to the late Dolores (Feltovic) Anderson. He was born in Derby on June 21, 1932, son of the late Andrew and Grace (Ireland) Anderson and was a lifelong Shelton resident. He was a veteran of the US Navy serving in the Korean War. After returning from the war he dedicated his career to the working for the local carpenter union. Don was the beloved father of Donna Anderson Bruno and her husband James and Doreen Anderson Rocco and her late husband Peter. He was the cherished grandfather of Kristen (Bruno) Bedell and her husband Matthew, Andrea Rocco, Katie Bruno, and Dana Rocco and the adoring great-grandfather of Mason and Kinley Bedell. Friends may greet his family on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Road Shelton, on Friday; friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. in St. Lawrence Church, 505 Shelton Ave., Shelton. Burial with full military honors will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Shelton. Please offer online condolences to his family at www.riverviewfh.com Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary