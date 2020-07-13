Donald Bryant Schiffer, Jr.
Donald B. Schiffer Jr. age 58 of Shelton, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday July 8, 2020. He was the owner of Don's Auto Service for 37 years. He is survived by his loving wife Jeanette and his cherished boys Donald III, Christopher and Timothy along with his faithful companion Boomer. He leaves behind his mother Sally Walsh Schiffer, brother James (Norma) Schiffer as well as several nieces and nephews. His life long friend Michael (Debbie) Niquette and special friends Dougie, Pete and Frank. He was predeceased by his father Donald B. Schiffer Sr. Friends are invited to greet Don's family on Wednesday July 15, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd., Shelton. Proper social distancing guidelines will be in place and masks will be required for entry. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday July 16, 2020 at 11 a.m. in St. Lawrence Church, 505 Shelton Ave., Shelton. Online condolences may be left at www.riverviewfh.com
. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to CT Hospice of Branford or CT Brain Tumor Alliance.