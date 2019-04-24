Donald A. Bogus

July 8, 1936-April 23, 2019

Donald A. Bogus, age 82 of Bridgeport, the beloved husband of Jeannine (Dee) Bogus of 42 years, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 in his home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Scranton, PA, he was the son of the late Frank and Ann (Kapcala) Bogus. Donald retired from Cornwall & Patterson, where he was a metallurgist. He was an avid collector and he loved going to auctions and tag sales. He enjoyed many years of camping with family. We'll miss you and love you forever.

In addition to his wife, survivors include his stepchildren, Edward Finelli and wife Liz of Huntington, Anthony Finelli of Bridgeport, Joann Capuano of East Haven; his grandchildren, John and Megan Finelli, Deanna and Lawrence Capuano, Ciera Capuano and fiancé Mike Schultz, Matthew Riley, and Alex Finelli, and his five great-grandchildren.

Friends are invited to attend the funeral on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY in St. Margaret's Shrine, 2523 Park Ave., Bridgeport with a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. There will be no night calling hours. Arrangement entrusted to the Parente-Lauro Funeral Home, 559 Washington Ave., Bridgeport.