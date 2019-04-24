Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Parente-Lauro Funeral Home Inc.
559 Washington Ave.
Bridgeport, CT 06604
203-579-1494
Funeral
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Margaret's Shrine
2523 Park Ave.
Bridgeport, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Bogus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Bogus


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Donald Bogus Obituary
Donald A. Bogus
July 8, 1936-April 23, 2019
Donald A. Bogus, age 82 of Bridgeport, the beloved husband of Jeannine (Dee) Bogus of 42 years, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 in his home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Scranton, PA, he was the son of the late Frank and Ann (Kapcala) Bogus. Donald retired from Cornwall & Patterson, where he was a metallurgist. He was an avid collector and he loved going to auctions and tag sales. He enjoyed many years of camping with family. We'll miss you and love you forever.
In addition to his wife, survivors include his stepchildren, Edward Finelli and wife Liz of Huntington, Anthony Finelli of Bridgeport, Joann Capuano of East Haven; his grandchildren, John and Megan Finelli, Deanna and Lawrence Capuano, Ciera Capuano and fiancé Mike Schultz, Matthew Riley, and Alex Finelli, and his five great-grandchildren.
Friends are invited to attend the funeral on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY in St. Margaret's Shrine, 2523 Park Ave., Bridgeport with a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. There will be no night calling hours. Arrangement entrusted to the Parente-Lauro Funeral Home, 559 Washington Ave., Bridgeport.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Parente-Lauro Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now