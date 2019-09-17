|
Donald Joseph Broce
March 1, 1940 - August 30, 2019 Donald Joseph Broce, born March 1, 1940, died peacefully on August 30, 2019. He was a very loving husband, father, a fine artist, and had a wonderful sense of humor.
He leaves behind his wife, Jane Boyd Broce, his daughter, Terra Broce Defibaugh, son, Donald Stuart Broce, nephews, niece, and six grandchildren.
Donald was predeceased by his father, Thomas Louis Broce, his mother Arlene Broce Boleman, and brother, Dr. Thomas E. Broce.
There will be a private family remembrance at a later date.
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 18, 2019