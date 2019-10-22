|
Donald J. Brown
Donald John Brown, age 89, a lifelong resident of Stratford, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 14, 2019 at the West Haven VA Medical Center. Born in Bridgeport on January 13, 1930, he was the son of the late Andrew and Mildred (McKay) Brown. Don was a retired Stratford Police Officer and owned and operated Brown Boat Works for many years. Don is survived by his partner in life Cynthia Buckley, his son Daniel (Lori) Brown, daughters Diane (Keith) Barker and Donna Alves, daughter-in-law Carmen Lozano, and Cindy's daughter Amy (Matthew) Montrasio. For complete obituary, visit www.wrmcdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 27, 2019