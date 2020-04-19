|
Dr. Donald L. Butler
Dr. Donald Lee Butler passed away on April 15, 2020 at Maplewood at Newtown in Newtown, Connecticut, close to his home in Easton, Connecticut. After a long fight with Parkinson's disease, Dr. Butler succumbed to the disease at the age 66. His wife, Jane Butler, had passed in 2016. Dr. Butler leaves two children, Gordon and wife Megan, and Michelle and fiancée Allyson; and a brother, Douglas.
Dr. Butler enjoyed a long and distinguished career in medicine, specializing in interventional radiology. He worked at Bridgeport Hospital as a gifted clinician, a respected colleague, and a beloved instructor. He won the Bridgeport Hospital Radiology Resident Teacher of the Year Award six times between 1986 and 1996.
Don tempered his distinguished professional career with family activity. He loved anything that could be pursued outdoors with the family: wiffleball, frisbee, swimming, boating, fishing, hiking. He was not a guy who stood around much. His long list of eclectic interests included American Mountain Men, hunting, horses, motorcycles, Shelby racing, bonsai, languages, martial arts, and summers in New Hampshire.
Don's life ended too soon—but he lived without compromise. He worked hard, and he played hard. He worked until the disease stole his ability to practice medicine. Even though he couldn't live life full throttle anymore, he could still practice his devotion to his family and friends. His smile, signature one liners, and fond memories will be carried on by all that loved and knew him.
April is Parkinson's Awareness Month. Those wishing to contribute to the fight against this disease can donate to The Parkinson Foundation—Parkinson.org. The family will have a memorial on a date to be determined when long distance travel becomes less burdensome.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 20, 2020