|
|
Donald K. Campbell
1939-2019
Donald Campbell 79, of Milford CT, passed away on August 3, at the Hospice House in Auburn, ME surrounded by his family. Born in Berlin, NH, December 17, 1939, Donald moved to Maine as a child and attended Lisbon High School. He spent time in the military before he later moved to Connecticut where he raised his family. He worked for Carpenter Steel for 18 years and also worked for ExxonMobil for 18 years where he retired.
He enjoyed spending time with family and sometimes attended Red Sox games with his sons. He was a sports enthusiast and enjoyed many sports. He was quick-witted and had a keen sense of humor that his family and friends enjoyed.
He is survived by 6 sons: Kevin Campbell of Boyds, MD; Keith Campbell of Haddam, CT; Todd Campbell of Wallingford, CT; Donald Campbell Jr. of Derby, CT, Marc Campbell of Derby, CT; and Brad Campbell of Derby, CT; one sister, Margaret Bubier and her husband Walter of Sabattus, ME; one brother Raymond (Buddy) Campbell and his wife Sharron of Lisbon Falls, ME; 5 grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife of 40 years Kathi Campbell of Milford, CT; and both parents Jeannette Moore of Sabattus, ME; and John Campbell of Milan, NH.
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 25, 2019