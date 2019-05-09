Donald Christiansen

Donald Christiansen, age 76 of Bridgeport, beloved husband of 58 years to Grace Seres Christiansen passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019. Born in Bridgeport, he was the son of the late Alfred and Vera Porter Christiansen. A lifelong Bridgeport resident, he was a retired employee of Sikorsky Aircraft where he worked for over 41 years and had the distinction of personally working on the Presidential Helicopter. A member of their Quarter Century Club of Sikorsky, he was also a trustee of the Teamsters Local 1150. Don loved watching Nascar, Jets Football and the Mets.

Survivors in addition to his wife Grace are his children, Darlene Christiansen of Bridgeport, Donald Christiansen Jr. and his wife Christeen of Orlando, FL; grandchildren, Joe, Christian, Christopher, Donald III, Nicholas and Brendon Christiansen, sister Esther Christiansen, brothers Harold, David and Daniel Christiansen.

Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in the Church of Christ, 2 Drew Circle in Trumbull with Minister Ronald Saracino officiating.