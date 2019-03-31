Donald Clifford Gilbert

Nov. 12, 1929 - Feb. 26, 2019

On Tuesday, February 26, 2019, Donald Clifford Gilbert (Donnie) passed away quietly at his home at the age of 89. He was predeceased by his brothers Raymond and Leonard. He had no children.

Donnie was born in Bridgeport, Connecticut, where he graduated from Harding High School. He joined the Navy and served during the Korean War as an Electrician's Mate Second Class aboard the SS Robinson from 1950 to 1954, receiving the Navy Good Conduct Medal. He was proud of his service and loved that his time in the Navy provided him with the opportunity to travel around the world.

Following his military service, he worked as a licensed electrician, moving to Florida to work on the NASA Assembly Building. In 1974 he trekked north to Alaska to work on the Alaska pipeline. Following completion of the pipeline, he built and opened his own electrical supply store in Wasilla, Alaska. Following his stint in Alaska he worked for several years as a sub contractor to ESPN on the NASCAR Circuit. He finished his career working with NBC Sports on the Senior PGA Tour.

Donnie loved auto racing, and began attending the Indy 500 races in 1949. He attending 68 races over a span of 70 years. He especially enjoyed attending the 100th anniversary race, joining with the old-times for a celebration.

After retirement, Donnie resided in North Las Vegas, but avoided the hot months by traveling around the country each summer in his van, visiting family and friends along the way. He usually landed in Connecticut for the hot summer months, saying that the highlight of every summer was visiting his three 'nieces' in Connecticut, watching their soccer games, telling them stories about working on the pipeline in Alaska, and impressing them with his ability to recite every US state in alphabetical order in less than one minute flat. Donnie was a unique and independent man who loved his family and friends deeply; he knew everyone's birthday and anniversary by heart and never missed sending out birthday and holiday cards, hand written in bold red and green marker.

Donald will be buried at Park Cemetery in Bridgeport, Connecticut. A memorial service may be planned later this year when the Navy Medallion, recognizing his military service, is placed. Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 31, 2019