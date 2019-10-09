|
|
Donald Carl Erickson
Donald Carl Erickson, born February 17, 1924 died peacefully in his sleep on Friday, October 4th at the age of 95.
Don, as he was known, was born in Danbury, CT. He served as an Able-Bodied Seaman with the Merchant Marines during WWII and spent the majority of his time aboard the U.S.S. North Caroline in the Pacific Theater. He liked to regale his family with stories of torpedo sightings (which were dolphins) and having to peel potatoes in the brig! After the war, he spent some time being a "hobo" riding the rails, and had many more stories about this time as well. In 1986, he retired from his position as an industrial spray painter at the Producto Machine Company in Bridgeport. Not too long after that, he made his home at Sullivan McKinney Elder Housing in Fairfield with his wife. After he retired, he enjoyed watching his favorite sport boxing and collecting WWII memorabilia. He spent the majority of his later life at SMEH until he fell ill in 2014 where he was transferred to the Carolton Chronic & Convalescent Hospital and remained there until his death.
Don was predeceased by his wife, Audrey Tiberio Erickson, his parents, Carl E. Erickson and Elizabeth "Mae" (Waddell) Erickson, his brothers Earl, Kenneth and Richard Erickson and sister Marie Young. He is survived by his daughter, Donna Erickson Bradbury, her partner Paul Medvegy and his grandsons, Ryan and Tyler Medvegy of Milford.
Don's family would like to thank the staff of the Carolton Chronic & Convalescent Hospital for taking care of him during his final years.
Interment will be private. Anyone wishing to honor the life of Donald Erickson may do so by sending a donation to an organization that meant a lot to him, the .
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 10, 2019