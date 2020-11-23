Donald Edward "Chief" Germain
Donald Edward "Chief" Germain, of Derby, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, November 21, 2020 on his 84th birthday. He was the loving, devoted husband of the late Margaret (Walsh) Germain. Don was born in Bridgeport on November 21, 1936, son of the late Joseph and Ellen Elander Germain, and was a Derby resident for most of his life. He proudly served with the US Navy Seabees and treasured sharing stories with loved ones about his various deployments and time spent on Operation Deep Freeze. Chief Donald E. Germain (Retired) began his career with the Derby Police Department as a Supernumerary in 1961. He was hired as a Regular Police Officer in 1966 and was promoted to Sergeant in 1973, Detective Sergeant in 1977, and then again to Lieutenant in 1983. He was sworn in as the city's tenth Chief of Police on August 7, 1987 and continued in that capacity until his retirement in 1992. Don was the beloved father of Ellen Canino and her husband Joseph, Donald Germain, Jr. and his wife Debra, Trina Duby and her husband Manny, Colleen Ezzo and her husband Vincent (Butch), and Matthew Germain and his wife Corrine. As a father, he took every opportunity to impart on his children his guidance and direction taken from his extensive life experiences. He was the cherished brother of Joseph Germain, with whom he enjoyed many golf and dinner outings and a standing weekly lunch. Frequently referred to as "Poppy", he was the loving grandfather of 14 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren and was also survived by several nieces and nephews. Don often took on the quiet observer role at family gatherings, only offering words of wisdom, a good joke, or suggesting a round of Jack Daniel's shots at the perfect moment. He was lucky enough to find a second great love in Irene Cowen, with whom he enjoyed countless adventures, from casino trips to an Alaskan cruise, never missing the opportunity to spend quality time with her. Don greatly enjoyed annual hunting trips and standing Tuesday night drinks with his dear friend Billy Hinkson. After retirement, he took on many hobbies, including woodworking, crafts and poetry. Don also took great pleasure in playing Santa for both family and strangers alike and could often be seen wearing a Santa hat and donning red throughout the holiday season. Don was a proud member of the Catholic War Veterans, the American Legion, and the Old Antarctic Explorer's Association. In celebration of Don's long and impactful life, please feel welcome to raise a glass with his personal favorite toast; "Here's to it, and to it, and to it again. If I ever get to it to do it and don't do it, here's hoping I never get to it, to do it again."
A walk-through visitation for family and friends will be held on Wednesday morning from 9:30 - 11:00 a.m. at the Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home, 253 Elizabeth St., Derby. Visitors are asked to wear masks and social distance as they walk through, pay their respects and exit without lingering to ensure all guests can come through. Due to Covid-19, a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mary Church and Burial with full military honors in Mt. St. Peter Cemetery will be private. Friends may leave condolences at www.adzimafh.com
. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Don's name to the Alzheimer's Association
(alz.org/donate
).