1/1
Donald Ironside
1936 - 2020
Donald B. Ironside
Donald B. Ironside, 84, beloved husband of the late Jean Ironside passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Middlesex Hospital.
Born on March 15, 1936 in Bridgeport, he was the son of the late Robert and Mary Agnes (Turconi) Ironside. Donald was an exceptionally talented artist and draftsman who was employed by many of the top firms in the state including Fletcher-Thompson and H. Wales Lines. Whether designing a building or sketching a cartoon character, he took tremendous pride in the finished product. His skill was truly a gift. He enjoyed building model boats and airplanes, fishing for blues in Long Island Sound and taking trips to the casino.
Mr. Ironside is survived by his daughter Jacquelyn E. Trawicki and her husband Kenneth S. Trawicki, Sr.; cherished grandson Kenneth S. Trawicki, Jr. all of Middlefield and his brother Robert Ironside of Grand Prairie, TX.
The family would like to thank the staff at Luther Ridge at Middletown for taking such good care of Donald for the past six years.
His funeral is private. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Stempien Funeral Home, 450 Broad St., Meriden. To send an online expression of sympathy, please visit www.stempienfuneralhome.com.
Donations in memory of Donald Ironside may be made to the ASPCA.org/donate.

Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 14, 2020.
