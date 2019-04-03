Connecticut Post Obituaries
Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home
253 Elizabeth Street
Derby, CT 06418
203-735-0111
Calling hours
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home
253 Elizabeth St.
Derby, CT
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home
253 Elizabeth St.
Derby, CT
View Map
Resources
Donald J. Perillo


1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Donald J. Perillo Obituary
Donald J. Perillo
Donald J. Perillo, age 66, of Ansonia entered into rest on April 1, 2019 at Shady Knoll Health Center with his loving family by his side. He was the devoted husband of 21 years to Darlene (Reagan) Perillo. Donald was born in Derby on March 30, 1953 son of the late Dominic and Nancy (Criscuolo) Perillo and was a lifelong valley resident. He was a Production Supervisor at Cognitronics Corporation in Danbury before his retirement. Donald enjoyed gardening and building models. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family. He is the beloved father of Christopher and Jason Perillo and brother of Frank Franco, Julianne Marinelli and the late Rosilyn Sampiere and brother-in-law of Barbara Reagan. Donald is the loving grandfather of Alexander Jacob and is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Friends may call on Saturday from 12:00 - 2:00 p.m. at the Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home, 253 Elizabeth St., Derby. His funeral service will follow at the parlor. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to ASPCA by going to www.aspca.org. Friends may leave condolences at www.adzimafh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 3, 2019
