|
|
Donald "Jim" Johnston
Donald "Jim" L. Johnston, age 96, of Stratford, died on October 2, 2019. He was the husband of the late Rosemary "Betty" Johnston.
Jim was born on November 20, 1922 at Bridgeport Hospital. He graduated from Stratford High School Class of 1940. He served in the US Navy during World War II and on destroyer escorts. After his Navy discharge in 1946, he had been employed by SNET for 35 years, retiring in 1982. Jim and Betty spent their retirement years boating and traveling throughout Europe. He belonged to the Strafford Historical Society, the Stratford Baldwin Center, the Escort Sailors Association, and the Telephone Company Pioneers. He also served on the board of the telephone company credit union and was a volunteer driver for the Stratford Red Cross for 12 years.
He is survived by his sister-in-law, Jocelyn Whelan of Trumbull; her sons, Thomas Whelan of Trumbull and James Whelan of New Haven; and her daughter, Janet Whelan-Aillet of Imperial Beach California.
In accordance with Jim's wishes, a private funeral service was held on Friday, October 18, 2019. He was buried at the State of Connecticut Veterans Cemetery in Middletown alongside his wife Betty who died in 2004. They had been married for 56 years at the time of Betty's death.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 19, 2019