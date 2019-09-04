|
|
Donald J. Jordan
Donald J. Jordan age 85 of Trumbull passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 with his family by his side three days prior to his 60th Wedding Anniversary to his devoted wife Shirley Atanas Jordan. Born in Bridgeport, he was the son of the late Edward and Jessie Palsak Jordan. A former resident of Easton where he held a position on the Easton Zoning Board of Appeals for 26 years and was the chairman for 14 years. He was a Justice of the Peace for the Town of Easton and a member of the Republican Town Committee. He graduated Warren Harding High School in Bridgeport and the Lee Institute of real estate. Donald was the former printing manager of the Bridgeport Post for 39 years and had also worked for Southern CT Newspaper, Inc. for 7 ½ years retiring in August 2000. A religious and devoted parishioner of St. George Albanian Orthodox Church, he founded the Men's League of St. George Orthodox Church in Trumbull and was instrumental in raising over $65,000 for the church building fund. In 1990, he was named a Standard Bearer of the Holy Illria for devoted service to St. George Church. This was presented by His Holiness Theodoius, Archbishop of Washington and Metropolitan of North and South America. Donald loved spending time with his family, especially the Jordan Family reunions.
Survivors in addition to his loving wife Shirley are his two daughters; Elizabeth Jordan Veneri and husband Michael of Cape Cod, Susan Jordan Batura and husband Thomas of Trumbull, his cherished grandchildren, Jordan Paige Veneri and John Michael Veneri who were the loves of his life, his brother Edward Daniel Jordan and his wife Margaret of Ashburn, VA, several nieces and nephews. A special thanks to his aide Angelique, whom he loved dearly and his Vitas nurse Jessica.
Friends are invited to attend the Rite of Burial on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 11am in St. George Albanian Orthodox Church Trumbull, with Archpriest Sergei Bouteneff officiating followed by interment in Oak Lawn Cemetery, Fairfield. Calling hours will take place on Friday morning from 10am until time of services in the church. The Commerce Hill Funeral Home, 4798 Main St., Bridgeport has been entrusted with the services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. George Church in memory of Donald. For online condolences, memorial tributes and to make a donation visit us at commercehillfh.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 5, 2019