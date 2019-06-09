Donald F. Kobilis

Donald F. Kobilis, age 86, of Stratford, entered peacefully into eternal rest surrounded by his family on Saturday, June 8, 2019. He was born March 12, 1933, in Mt. Carmel, Pennsylvania, son of the late Dominic and Helen (Moleski) Kobilis and was a lifelong resident of Stratford. Don was a proud United States Airforce Veteran and served his country as a Military Police Officer. He worked for Sikorsky Aircraft for 39 years, retiring as a General Foreman of the Composite Blade Department. He loved listening to country music, spending time with his "babe" Veronica, going to the casino, and watching the Yankees win. He will be fondly remembered by many as, "Don by the door." Don leaves behind his better half of 53 years, Veronica Hay and is also survived by his two sons, John Hay and his wife Silvia and Albert Hay; two grandchildren, Tina Marie and John M. and his wife Kim; five great-grandchildren, Jayden, Jackson, John M. Jr., Gavin and Colin; two sisters, Rita York and Regina Ostrowski; sister-in-law, Margaret Roman; brother-in-law, Jack Leopold and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Dorothy Torre and his stepfather, Henry Moleski. Friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. by meeting directly in Saint Mark Church, 500 Wigwam Lane, Stratford. Military Honors will follow at the church. Interment will be private. Friends and family may call Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in the William R. McDonald Funeral Home, 2591 Main St., Stratford. For additional information or to share an online condolence, please visit www.wrmcdonaldfuneralhome.com. Published in Connecticut Post on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary