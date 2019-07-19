Connecticut Post Obituaries
Services
Spear-Miller Funeral Home
39 South Benson Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 259-0824
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Spear-Miller Funeral Home
39 South Benson Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
7:00 PM
Spear-Miller Funeral Home
39 South Benson Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
Donald Lake


1917 - 2019
Donald Lake Obituary
Donald Spaulding Lake
Donald Spaulding Lake, age 101, a longtime resident of Fairfield, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. A funeral service celebrating Donald's life will be held Friday, July 26, 2019 at 7pm at the Spear-Miller Funeral Home, 39 South Benson Rd., Fairfield. Friends may greet the family on Friday from 5pm until the time of the service. For information or to sign an online register, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on July 21, 2019
