Donald Spaulding Lake
Donald Spaulding Lake, age 101, a longtime resident of Fairfield, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. A funeral service celebrating Donald's life will be held Friday, July 26, 2019 at 7pm at the Spear-Miller Funeral Home, 39 South Benson Rd., Fairfield. Friends may greet the family on Friday from 5pm until the time of the service. For information or to sign an online register, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on July 21, 2019