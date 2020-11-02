1/1
Donald Levinsky
Loving husband, father, grandfather and friend
Beacon Falls, CT - Donald Levinsky, 67, husband of Sharon (DeGennaro) Levinsky, surrounded by his family during his final hours, died October 30, 2020 at Waterbury Hospital.
Donald was born on August 29, 1953 in Derby, CT a son of the late Henry and Adele (Gurski) Levinsky and was raised in Ansonia and graduated from Ansonia High School. He retired in 2015 as a foreman from SHW, where he had worked for 44 years.
Donald was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend who loved to spend time with his family. He was an avid sports fan and Yankee fan. He was always eager to greet people and say a kind word and he truly was a living example of a kind soul. He always had a smile on his face and a joke on his lips. A lively, amusing person that could tell one good story after another. He will be missed but not forgotten.
In addition to Sharon, his wife of 43 years, Donald is survived byhis daughter, Krystle Kelly of Seymour, CT; son, Donald Levinsky II of Beacon Falls, CT; daughter, Katherine Levinsky of Beacon Falls, CT; daughter, Alice Kinne of Beacon Falls, CT; grandchildren, Summer and Scarlett Levinsky-Mocci, Cole and Kelsey Kinne and Natalie Levinsky all of Beacon Falls, CT; sister, Marcia Watson of Quaker Hill, CT; brother and sister-in-law, Henry and Mary Levinsky of New Canaan, CT; brother and sister-in-law, Joseph and Tricia DeGennaro of Naugatuck, CT and several nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 10:00 a.m. at St. Michael's Church, 25 Maple Avenue, Beacon Falls, CT. Those attending are kindly asked to meet directly at church. Walk-through calling hours are Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at the Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Avenue, Naugatuck. Everyone will be required to wear a facial covering and to adhere to social distancing guidelines for all services. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.buckmillerthurstonmengacci.com.

Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 2, 2020.
