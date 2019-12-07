|
Donald J. Martinelli, Jr.
Donald Joseph Martinelli, Jr., age 30, of Oxford, CT passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. Born in Stamford, CT on May 15, 1989, he was the beloved son of Donald Sr. and Linda (Restivo) Martinelli. He was a graduate of Masuk High School Class of 2007 and earned his bachelor's degree from Sacred Heart University in 2011. For the past four years he has worked as an accountant for Kronos, Inc. in Lowell, MA. An avid sports enthusiast, Don played soccer and ran track while in high school. His love of sports continued as he played softball, golf and even bocce. Donnie was the life of the party as he loved to dance. His laughter and smile were infectious. He lived life to the fullest and never failed to bring a smile to the faces of everyone that surrounded him. His greatest enjoyment was found in the time he spent with his family and friends and his kind heart and gentle soul were what made him loved by all. He will be greatly missed and fondly remembered. In addition to his loving parents, Donald and Linda, other survivors include his cherished sister, Christina Martinelli of Oxford, CT his maternal grandmother, Frances Restivo of Delray Beach, FL, his great aunt, Domenica Manuli of Cos Cob, CT, his aunt, Rosaria McDonald of Southbury, CT, his uncles, James Martinelli and his wife Nancy of Hopewell Junction, NY, Robert Martinelli of Norwalk, CT, Raymond Restivo and his wife Erin of Boca Raton, FL, John Restivo and his wife Kerrianne of Norwalk, CT. He also leaves his cousins, Nicole, Michael and Deanna Martinelli, Brian and Steven McDonald, Matthew, Jamie and Ryan Restivo and Alyssa, Amanda and Andrew Restivo. Donnie was predeceased by his maternal grandfather, Eugene Restivo and his paternal grandparents, Dominick and Judith Martinelli.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 733 Oxford Rd., Oxford, CT for a Mass of Christian Burial. Entombment will be held privately. Friends may greet the family on Monday from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. For online condolences, please visit us at www.abriola.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 8, 2019