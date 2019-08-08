|
Donald James McAndrew
Donald James McAndrew, 86, of Palmyra, ME, beloved husband of the late Beverly (Oravetz) McAndrew, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on August 6, 2019. He was born on June 18, 1933 in Bridgeport, CT to the late Beatrice (Stendhal) and Matthew McAndrew Jr.
And now a few words from our sponsor Don:
"Born at a young age and went from Bridgeport to Stratford 1944, then to Shelton (Rectum of the Universe Pine Rock Park). Korea when it was bad 51/52 winter was 20 ° below, Mother Nature was even trying to kill us. Came home to nothing but one friend when time was up in 54. Married Beverly in 57 and she put up with me for 60 yrs. She and her mother Dorothy were the best women I ever met in this world. I should say my father was addicted to beer and baseball. I don't like either one. I enjoyed sour mash all my life, but it never got in the way of being a father and husband."
Donald proudly served his country in the United States Army 2nd Infantry Division (The Indians) and was assigned to attachment KMAG (Korean Military Advisory Group) during the Korean War. He was also a retiree of Carpenter Steel, Winchester Repeating Arms Co. and the City of Milford Public Works Department.
Donald is survived by his son, Brian McAndrew and Debra Bourgoin of Palmyra, ME and Kevin McAndrew and The Creature of Milford, CT; his grandchildren, Donald McAndrew of Stratford, CT, David and Jessica McAndrew of Canaan, ME, Kerry McAndrew of Beacon Falls, CT, Billy McAndrew and Megan McAndrew, where abouts unknown; and several nieces, nephews and extended family members. In addition to his parents and wife, Donald was predeceased by his daughter-in-law, Barbara McAndrew and sister Marilyn McAndrew Leonard.
A Funeral Service will take place on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at 3 p.m. at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 North Broad St., Milford, CT. Family and friends may call from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Folds of Honor Department 13, Tulsa, OK 74182, (918) 274-4700, VFW Post 7788, 422 Naugatuck Ave., Devon, Connecticut 06460. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 9, 2019