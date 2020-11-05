1/1
Donald McGrath
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald J. McGrath
Donald Joseph McGrath, age 82, of Bridgeport, beloved husband of the late Mary Van Sise McGrath for 42 years, passed away on Monday, November 2nd 2020. Donald was born in Bridgeport on February 22, 1938 to the late Terrence and Margaret Kiely McGrath. He was a proud US Navy veteran and after serving in the Military was an Aviation Structural Mechanic at Sikorsky Aircraft eventually working his way up into engineering. Donald was also a pilot and loved going to airshows and really enjoyed making things with his hands for friends and family. He was known for his elaborate bolo ties that he hand forged and sculpted into beautiful art. For fun, Don also made sheet metal creations like tools for the kitchen and décor for your home. Donald was also a brilliant artist who made many magnificent drawings and artwork throughout his life. His strong Irish heritage shined down through his son and grandchildren. One of his favorite family traditions was to have a green beer and a corn beef & cabbage dinner at 7 Seas then watch the Milford St Patrick's Day Parade. He hasn't missed a parade until recent years with his decline in health. Donald enjoyed the simple life, but what he enjoyed more than anything was spending time with his wonderful wife Mary! The two of them were inseparable! They did everything together. Don and Mary are now reunited together again with their daughter Mary Jessica McGrath in Heaven. Although Donald is not here anymore, his gentle spirit and wisdom he shared are still here and will live on for years to come as he touched so many people in so many ways. Donald will be deeply missed by his friends and family. Survivors include his son, Michael McGrath (Natalie) of Milford, three grandchildren, Jeremy, Dawson and Teigen McGrath and several nieces and nephews. Donald was predeceased by his sister, Janice McGrath. Friends and family are invited to attend a graveside service on Saturday, November 7th at 10:00 a.m. in Saint Michael Cemetery, 2205 Stratford Avenue, Stratford. THE GREGORY F. DOYLE FUNERAL HOME is in charge of arrangements. Friends are asked to wear masks when in the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. To leave an online condolence, please visit, www.gregoryfdoylefuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Saint Michael Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gregory F. Doyle Funeral Home, Inc.
291 Bridgeport Avenue
Milford, CT 06460
(203) 874-5641
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gregory F. Doyle Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved