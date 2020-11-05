Donald J. McGrath
Donald Joseph McGrath, age 82, of Bridgeport, beloved husband of the late Mary Van Sise McGrath for 42 years, passed away on Monday, November 2nd 2020. Donald was born in Bridgeport on February 22, 1938 to the late Terrence and Margaret Kiely McGrath. He was a proud US Navy veteran and after serving in the Military was an Aviation Structural Mechanic at Sikorsky Aircraft eventually working his way up into engineering. Donald was also a pilot and loved going to airshows and really enjoyed making things with his hands for friends and family. He was known for his elaborate bolo ties that he hand forged and sculpted into beautiful art. For fun, Don also made sheet metal creations like tools for the kitchen and décor for your home. Donald was also a brilliant artist who made many magnificent drawings and artwork throughout his life. His strong Irish heritage shined down through his son and grandchildren. One of his favorite family traditions was to have a green beer and a corn beef & cabbage dinner at 7 Seas then watch the Milford St Patrick's Day Parade. He hasn't missed a parade until recent years with his decline in health. Donald enjoyed the simple life, but what he enjoyed more than anything was spending time with his wonderful wife Mary! The two of them were inseparable! They did everything together. Don and Mary are now reunited together again with their daughter Mary Jessica McGrath in Heaven. Although Donald is not here anymore, his gentle spirit and wisdom he shared are still here and will live on for years to come as he touched so many people in so many ways. Donald will be deeply missed by his friends and family. Survivors include his son, Michael McGrath (Natalie) of Milford, three grandchildren, Jeremy, Dawson and Teigen McGrath and several nieces and nephews. Donald was predeceased by his sister, Janice McGrath. Friends and family are invited to attend a graveside service on Saturday, November 7th at 10:00 a.m. in Saint Michael Cemetery, 2205 Stratford Avenue, Stratford. THE GREGORY F. DOYLE FUNERAL HOME is in charge of arrangements. Friends are asked to wear masks when in the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
