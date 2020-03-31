|
|
Donald George Murray
Donald George Murray, age 96, of Trumbull, passed away March 29, 2020 in his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Bridgeport, CT on February 7, 1924 to the late Clayton and Elizabeth Murray. He graduated from Roger Ludlowe High School in Fairfield. Don proudly served as a 1st Lieutenant in the U.S. Army Air Core 405th Bomb Squad 38th Group during WWII as a B-25 Pilot in the Pacific Theater. After his service he worked as a Flight Instructor and salesman before starting Murray Builders, which he owned and operated for 30 years. Don was General Manager for the building of Carmel Ridge and the Teresian Tower at St. Joseph's Manor before becoming the Building Inspector for the Town of Trumbull from 1983 to 2009. He served on the Trumbull Planning and Zoning Commission for 25 years; acting as Chairman for 10 of those years. Don served on the building committees for Long Hill Elementary, Madison and Trumbull High Schools. Don was an avid boater for many years and enjoyed restoring cars with his son and spoiling his grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife, Maxine (Kell) Murray and his brothers Clayton and Robert Murray. He is survived by his devoted son and daughter-in-law Ross and Sharon Murray and two cherished grandchildren Jillian and her fiancé Logan Ripa and Gregory Murray. The family would like to give special thanks to the aides that gave him loving care over the past few years – Nadine, Leah, Sharon and Paulette. Due to the current health situation a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements in care of the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Rd. Trumbull. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.mullinsfh.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the https://www.alz.org/ or VFW Post 9460, 100 Veterans Boulevard, Stratford, CT 06615.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 1, 2020