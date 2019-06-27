Donald R. Gauger

Donald R. Gauger, age 85, of Monroe, beloved husband of Bernice J. Will Gauger, passed away June 24, 2019 in his home surrounded by his loving family. Donald was born in Royersford, PA, son of the late Joseph and Reba Latshaw Gauger and has lived in Monroe for 59 years. He served in the U.S. Army stationed in Germany. Don retired from the Town of Monroe highway department after working there for over 20 years. Prior to that he worked as a mechanic for Sippin Bros. also in Monroe. He was a member of the American Legion Post 176 and in past years he was active with the Danbury RaceArena Southern New York Racing Association. In addition to his wife, he is survived by three loving children, Deborah J. Lavranchuk and her longtime partner Steven Lindsey of Naugatuck, Donald D. Gauger of Monroe and Darlene J. Lee and husband Alfred of Roslyn, PA, a sister, Annamae Wean and husband Robert of Birdsboro, PA, four grandchildren, Melissa J. Lavranchuk, Alexandr (Sarah) Lavranchuk, Jacob Rua and Toni Marie Rua, a step-granddaughter, Amber Lee Edwards and husband Michael, two step-great-grandchildren, Chaya and Yediydah Edwards; also two nieces and two nephews. He was predeceased by a sister, Betty Bianchini. Funeral services will be held Monday at 11:30 a.m., from the Redgate – Hennessy Funeral Home, Main Street and Gorham Place, Trumbull and at 12:30 p.m., in St. Stephen Church, Trumbull, with a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Newtown, with full military honors. Friends may call Sunday from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Seymour Ambulance, 4 Wakeley Street, Seymour, CT 06483 or the , . To send online condolences, please visit www.redgatehennessy.com Published in Connecticut Post on June 28, 2019