Donald T. Ryan
Donald T. Ryan, 75, of Milford, beloved husband of 54 years to JoAnne Archer Ryan, passed away peacefully in his home on November 21. Born on May 12, 1944 in Hartford, he was the son of the late Russell and Mary (Gleason) Ryan and grew up in Windsor Locks.
Don was an avid bowler who participated in many local leagues and tournaments and was awarded several rings for perfect 300 games. Don loved traveling with his wife after his retirement from R&R Manufacturing in Seymour. The two visited Alaska, Hawaii, Ireland, Nova Scotia and PEI, and other destinations within the US. Don was a devoted father and grandfather who enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. He especially loved building things in his workshop with Braeden and reading the Sunday comics with Isla.
Don is survived by his wife JoAnne Ryan, his daughter Jessica Burn and her husband Gray, his son Shawn Ryan and his wife Rachael, his grandchildren Braeden Ryan and Isla Burn, and his brother Russell Ryan Jr. He is predeceased by his parents and his brother James Ryan.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Tuesday, November 26, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 Broad Street, Milford, CT 06460. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at pancan.org. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 24, 2019