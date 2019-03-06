Donald W. Harrison

Donald W. Harrison, age 93 of Bridgeport, passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019 at Jewish Senior Services. Mr. Harrison was born in New Haven, CT, a son of the late Nathan and Minnie (Chauser) Harrison, and was the former President and owner of Connecticut Distributors, Inc. of Stratford, CT, from 1960 until he sold the company in 1986. He served on the Board of Lafayette Bank and Trust for 27 years, and was a recipient of "The Man of the Year" award from the Connecticut State Package Store Association. He served on various advisory boards, and chaired local fundraising drives, including the U.J.A. Campaign and State of Israel Bonds. Mr. Harrison was an accomplished songwriter, advertising jingle writer, and was a member of the men's singing group, The Hoot Owls, since 1990. Mr. Harrison is survived by his devoted children, Susan Harrison of Fairfield, CT, and Richard Harrison of Tucson, AZ. Funeral services will take place on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 (TODAY) at 2:30 p.m. DIRECTLY at Rodeph Sholom Cemetery, 183 Kings Hwy. E. in Fairfield. Memorial contributions may be made to Ryan's Circle of Giving c/o The Community Foundation of Middlesex County, 49 Main Street, Middletown, CT, 06457-- www.ryanscircleofgiving.com Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary