Donald Worroll
1927 - 2020
Donald B. Worroll
Donald B. Worroll – 92 years old, Milford, CT passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 in the morning of a heart attack doing what he loved doing the most: working in his backyard.
Born in Milford September 8, 1927. He is survived by his brother George F. Worroll and 17 nieces and nephews.
Predeceased him was his loving wife Marjorie, his brother Fred and sister Shirley.
He was in the United States Navy. On March 7, 2016 Donald and his brother, George received the Connecticut Wartime Service medal that was presented by Mayor Blake.
He worked for many years at Harrison's Hardware and the Milford Board of Education as custodian Supervisor.
His remains will be buried with his wife at a later date.

Published in Connecticut Post on May 13, 2020.
