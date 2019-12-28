|
|
Donald D. Yarson
Donald D. Yarson, age 66, of Milford, beloved husband of the late Elizabeth Ochman Yarson, passed away on December 27, 2019 in Bridgeport Hospital. Don was born in Trenton, New Jersey on October 21, 1953 to the late Harry and Maxine (Pester) Yarson and had been a longtime New Jersey resident, before moving to Milford in 2004. He was a graduate of Kolbe High School and Sacred Heart University. Don was an avid golfer, and member of Brownson Country Club in Shelton, and Cherry Valley Country Club in New Jersey. Survivors include his devoted children, Sandra Jennings (Scott) of Massachusetts, Donald Yarson of New Jersey, Thomas Yarson (Jackie) of New Jersey, and Heather Yarson of Pennsylvania, 5 cherished grandchildren, Brooke, Alison, Tommy, Emma, and Tyler, brothers, David Yarson (Ann) and Chris Yarson (Janice) all of Milford, and several nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, January 4th at 11 a.m. meeting directly at St. Mark Church 500 Wigwam Lane Stratford. Interment will be private. At the family's request calling hours have been omitted. The Adzima Funeral Home- Stratford has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. For more information or to make an online condolence please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 2, 2020