Donato Barbiero, Jr.
Donato "Danny" Barbiero, Jr., 87, of Milford, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on July 3, 2020. Born on March 11, 1933 in Bridgeport, he was the son of the late Carmella and Donato Barbiero, Sr.
Danny was born and raised in the Hollow section of Bridgeport and described growing up as "beautiful" surrounded by families and friends. After high school, he moved to Miami where he befriended famous boxers and was a pool attendant at the Fontainebleu hotel. Danny entered the Army in 1953 during the Korean War; he served in Germany as a radio operator. Upon returning from his service he and friends ventured to California for a brief period where Danny spent time reuniting with family members. He eventually came back to Bridgeport and met his former wife, Louise Brunori and went on to start their family. He was a talented craftsman in tile and carpentry and worked for Moore Tool where he retired from in 1995. During the 1970's Danny joined the Army Reserves, earned his Marine certificate as a seaman and drove Amphibious LARC vehicles during military exercises. Danny loved his Friday nights out with friends. He enjoyed "patrolling" the streets of Milford which included daily drive-bys and stop-ins to check on his family. He was a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus and a fixture at Pop's Diner where he had many friends. Most of all, Danny loved and enjoyed his children and grandchildren more than anything in the world.
Danny is survived by his children, Sandra Assunto (Todd Weed), Alissa Gallagher, and Darren Barbiero; grandchildren, Michael Assunto (Jessica), Nicholas Assunto, Cody Gallagher, Sean Gallagher, and Ruby Weiss; great grandson and namesake, Donato Michael Assunto; son-in-law, Dennis Gallagher; former spouse, Louise Brunori Shankar; a niece and several nephews who he adored. He was predeceased by his siblings, Rosalie (Anthony) Franco, John D. Barbieri, and Anne (Sam) Finley.
The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude for the care Danny received from Connecticut Hospice, special nurses, and caregivers.
Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Connecticut Hospice, 100 Double Beach Road, Branford, CT. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com