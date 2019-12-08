|
|
Donna G. Bernier
Donna G. (Guerrera) Bernier, age 75, of Monroe, beloved wife of the late Carl J. Bernier, passed away on December 5, 2019 at Smilow Cancer Hospital with family by her side. Donna's family and friends admired the extraordinary strength, courage, and fight she showed during her twelve-year battle with cancer. Born in Bridgeport on August 4, 1944 she was a daughter of the late Anthony and Louise Santalucia Guerrera. Donna loved cooking for her family as well as sewing and crafting. She enjoyed gardening and playing a good game of Bingo. Donna was a loving wife, mother, and great friend, but above all, she took pride in her role as grandmother who cherished the time spent with them; especially during the holidays. She will be truly missed by all who knew her. Donna is survived by her son, Matthew Bernier and his wife Kami of Monroe, her daughter Deanne Carris and her husband George of Maryland, adored grandchildren Jordyn and Ellie Carris, Matthew and Katherine Bernier and her sister, Grace Edwards of Prospect. Funeral services will take place Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull and at 11:00 a.m. in St. Jude Church, Monroe for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in St. John Cemetery, Monore. Friends may call on Wednesday morning from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 9, 2019