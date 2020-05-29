Donna Byers Cotter
Donna Byers Cotter, 87, wife of the late Frederick W., Cotter passed away from complications related to the COVID-19 virus on May 27, 2020. Born on December 3, 1932 in Youngstown, OH she was the daughter of the late George V. and Agnes (Adams) Byers.
Mrs. Cotter graduated from Mercyhurst College in 1953 and began a teaching career that enabled her to also raise a young family. She later earned a Master's degree from the Graduate School of Education and Professional Studies at Fairfield University. She went on to hold administrative positions at Fairfield University until her retirement there.
Mrs. Cotter is survived by her daughter, Marise A. Nazzaro, of Uxbridge, MA, Ned R. Nazzaro and his wife Jean of Arlington, VA, and Stewart E. Nazzaro and his wife Tracy and their sons Adam and Ethan of Amelia Island, FL.
A private memorial for family and close friends will be held at a future date in light of health concerns at this time. Please make any charitable contributions to either the Milford Garden Club or the Milford Public Library; two remarkable institutions where Mrs. Cotter found happiness and solace in her later years.
The family is being compassionately cared for by the staff at Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad Street, Milford, CT 06460. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 29, 2020.