Donna J. Florence

Donna Jean Dunford Florence (1950-2019). We are saying, "See Ya Later" rather than "Goodbye" to our Mom, our Nonnie, our treasured friend, Donna Jean Florence, age 69, who passed away at home in Stratford with her beloved, Jack Jacques, by her side on March 7, 2019. Born on January 18, 1950, and raised in Stratford, Donna was the daughter of the late Robert and Susan Dunford. She attended and graduated from Bunnell High School in 1968. She worked at multiple locations over the years, including Fairfield YMCA, Huntington Point Day Care, John's Bargains, but most memorably Mike's Pizza. Her greatest joys in life were coffee, her grandchildren, anything sweet, the beach, country music, and more than anything a good laugh, and not particularly in that order. She will be genuinely missed by her love and best friend of twenty-five years, Jack, her children, Brian (Elaine), BillieJo, Robert (Aubrey), her grandchildren, RJ(Pumpkin), Cody (Goober), Cassie (Peanut), Ethan (Muffin), Joseph (Munchkin), twins Riley, and Patrick (Chickens), Devon (boyfriend), Kaylee (Kay), Mason (Mace), as well as her sisters, Lawrey (Tom), and Audrey, her other "son" Tory, and many cherished nieces, and nephews. Recently, she mentioned her love of one of Brett Young's latest songs, "In Case You Didn't Know." In listening to this beautiful song, the opening lyrics state: "I can't count the times I almost said what's on my mind...but I didn't. Just the other day I wrote down all things I'd say, but I couldn't." During one of her last moments with the family loudly present, she reminded us to be quiet so she could rest and that she wanted absolutely "No sorries. No tears." In honor of her wishes, a private memorial celebration service in which we will share all those things we "couldn't say", will be held on Mother's Day, May 12. Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 12, 2019