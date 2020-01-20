|
Donna Jean Chormanski
Donna Jean Melito Chormanski, age 71, beloved wife of Michael Chormanski of Shelton, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Bridgeport on May 8, 1948, she was a daughter of Jenny Parrella Faiella of Bridgeport and the late Maurice Melito. Donna graduated from Bunnell High School and went on to become a legal secretary and worked in the legal field for many years before her retirement. She enjoyed cooking especially Italian food for her husband and family. She was a mentor while working in the Shelton School System. Donna was a loving wife and mother and adored her grandchildren, she was a kind and sweet person who always made everyone feel welcome and loved by everyone. In addition to her mother and loving husband Michael of 52 years, survivors include her beloved children, Jason Chormanski of FL and Nicole Lyson of AZ, three brothers, Anthony Melito (Jeannie) of FL, Gary Melito (Joanne) of NY, Robert Bonanzio (Laurie) of Seymour, a sister, Susan Melito (Mike Litwin) of Stratford and two cherished grandchildren, Cooper Lyson and Victoria Chormanski as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to meet directly in St. Margaret Mary Church, 50 Donovan Lane, Shelton on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will be private. Arrangements in care of The Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, Trumbull. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Ronald McDonald House of Connecticut and Western Mass at https://rmhc-ctma.org/. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 22, 2020