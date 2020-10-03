1/1
Donna Le Worby, age 63 of Bridgeport, passed away suddenly on September 30, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital.
Donna Le was born in Bridgeport to the late George and Mary (Hentosh) Geffert. She worked at Bridgeport hospital as a registered nurse for many years, was involved in the ladies guild at her church, and was an avid dog lover.
Donna Le is survived by her beloved children, Rick and Shealeen Worby, both of Bridgeport; her siblings, Ronald, Charles, Thomas, David, and Jeffrey Geffert; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister, Virginia Barnes, and her brother, George Geffert.
Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Holy Name of Jesus Church, 1950 Barnum Ave., Stratford. Interment will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Shelton. To express condolences online, visit www.pisteyfuneralhome.com



Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
