Donna M. Petro Peters, age 77, of Bridgeport, passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Worcester, MA on June 28, 1941, she was a daughter of the late Elia and Elefteria Dimitraki Petro and was a longtime resident of Bridgeport. Donna was a graduate of Bassick High School, class of 1959 and attended the University of Bridgeport and before her retirement she worked as an insurance agent with the Wm. F. Malloy Agency Inc. of Stamford with 35 years of dedicated service. She was a member of St. Dimitrie Romanian Orthodox Church of Easton, the Fayerweather Yacht Club, River Hills Ski Club, the Fairfield County Dive Association, the S.S. Norden Club and Singles Under Sail. She enjoyed sailing, scuba diving, skiing, tennis, music, dancing, traveling, reading and participating in book club. Donna lived from the heart. Everything she did, she did with love, passion and joy. Her smile was infectious and always present, and the warmth and shine of her personality touched everyone. Donna was a lover of life and people, and the people she loved above all, were her family. There was nothing they could ask for that she would refuse, but more often than not, she gave of her heart without asking. She had many friends she cherished, a career to which she was dedicated, and an array of interests that took her around the world. Donna lived her life with boundless energy and boundless love. She was the loving mother of the late Nancy Saad and son-in-law, Michael Saad of Trumbull, Suzanne Peters of Derby, devoted grandmother of Julian Michael Saad and Dana Lyn Saad and her fiancé Robert Errichetti of Trumbull, sister of George Petro and his wife Rose Marie of OH, aunt of Beverly Lavin, Diana Wieske and Kim Stair. She was predeceased by a sister, Sophie Lavin, a brother-in-law, Henry Lavin and a nephew, Scott Petro. Friends are invited to meet directly in St. Dimitrie Romanian Orthodox Church, 504 Sport Hill Rd., Easton on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. for a Funeral Service. Interment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. Friends may greet the family on Monday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at The Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull. A Trisagion Service will be held at 6:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions in her memory be made to The Center for Family Justice, 753 Fairfield Ave., Bridgeport, CT 06604.