Donna O'Brien Elczyk, age 65 of Trumbull, beloved wife of Tommy Elczyk, and cherished mother of Jenna Elczyk passed away, Thursday, April 16, 2020 in her home. Donna was born in Bridgeport, daughter of the late Donald and Rose Socha O'Brien. Family was everything to Donna. She enjoyed getting her canine buddy Chloe to sneeze for goodies, watching her birds from the deck especially cardinals, that at times were comfortable enough to eat from her hand. She liked her lottery tickets and keeping her long nails done with a beautiful red polish. In addition to her beloved husband of thirty-four years, Tommy and her best friend and daughter Jenna, survivors include, a loving sister Gail Kline and husband William of Bridgeport, brother Robert O'Brien and wife Shelley of Shelton, stepson Timothy Elczyk and wife Lisa of Trumbull, three grandchildren Mikayla, Savanah, and Juliette Elczyk, several nieces, nephews and special cousins. She was predeceased by her stepson Tommy Elczyk, Jr. Private graveside services will take place in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. To send online condolences, please visit www.redgatehennessy.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 18, 2020