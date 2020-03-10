|
Donna Paoletti
Donna Charters Paoletti, age 85, of Shelton, beloved wife of the late John P. Paoletti, Sr., died peacefully in her sleep with her children by her side on Monday, March 9, 2020 at Bridgeport Hospital. Born in Bridgeport on February 15, 1935, she was the cherished daughter of the late Herbert and Mae Gush Charters. Donna was a beautiful, charismatic woman who loved her family unconditionally. She was always willing to listen, give advice and support and enjoyed life to the fullest. She was the cornerstone of her family and her legacy of love is unmatched. Her home and heart were open to all and no one ever left her house hungry. Her meatballs were the best! In addition to her devoted husband, John, she was predeceased by an infant son John, her beautiful daughter, Grace Mae Searles, and granddaughter, Jolene Marie DeCiucis. Survivors include her three loving children, Debra Marino and her husband Thomas, Gina Skelly and fiancé, Al Messier and John Paoletti Jr. and his wife Lea, son-in-law, Robert Searles, a sister, Gloria Simon, nine cherished grandchildren, Thomas and John Marino, Jaime DeCiucis, Derek, Daniel and Brian Skelly, Joseph Paoletti and Kaila Morgan, Ryan and Taylor Searles, two treasured great-grandchildren, Ahvah Mae and John Matteo (plus one on the way) who always made her smile, and several adored nieces and nephews. Funeral services will take place on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. in the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull, and at 10:00 a.m. in St. Lawrence Church, Shelton for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in St. Michael Cemetery, Stratford. Friends may greet the family on Thursday from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. To leave an online condolence, please visit us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 11, 2020