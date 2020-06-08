Donna Racine
Donna Lynn Racine
Donna Lynn Racine, age 44 of Bridgeport, beloved wife to the late Ryan Racine, entered into eternal life on May 13, 2020. Born in Bridgeport, Donna was the daughter to the late Chuck Day and Carol (Porter) Mikucionis. Donna was a 2017 graduate of the Housatonic Community College, earning an associate's degree in Business Administration. She was a member of the Alpha Beta Gamma Int'l Business and the Phi Theta Kappa Honors Society. Her memory will be cherished by her loving children, Robert Morris of Florida, Jeffrey Morris of Florida, and Mark Barton of Texas; brothers, John Chuma and is his wife, Rita of Bridgeport, William Chuma of California, and Joseph S. Mikucionis of Fairfield; sisters, Christina O'Neill of Las Vegas, Theresa Chuma of Las Vegas and Karalyn Mikucionis of Fairfield; step-father, Joseph Mikucionis of Fairfield, and many nieces and nephews. A private service was held at the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home. To sign her online guest register book, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com



Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
June 8, 2020
Offering our sympathies at this time.
The Staff of Lesko-Polke Funeral Home
