Donna Verrilli
Donna Verrilli (78)
August 2, 1942 - October 8, 2020.
Donna passed away October 8, 2020, peacefully at home with her loving family at her bedside.
Born Donna Crisante on August 2, 1942 in Bridgeport, CT to the late James and Mary Cristante. She was predeceased by her brothers Joseph, and Samuel, and granddaughter Darlene Felton of Illinois.
Donna was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt. She leaves behind her husband of 30 years, Gregory Keefe, her sister Patricia McDougall, daughters Carrie Anne Verrilli, Dorene Ekman, and Debbie Kirkman (of Illinois), grandchildren - Marie Verrilli, David Stevenson, Dylan and Vince Ekman, Fiona, Ava, and Sinead O'Leary, and Derek Felton. She was blessed to be great-grandmother to Anthony Serrano.
Donna was no stranger to struggle and strife in this world. However, her determination and strength guided her through many of life's difficulties. She was a successful cosmetologist and business owner for many years in Fairfield, CT. Later in her career she dedicated her time to exotic bird rehabilitation and breeding.
Donna was known for her sharp wit, exquisite taste and many talents. A lifelong resident of Bridgeport , she had many friends and acquaintances to share breakfast with at local diners.
Her larger than life personality and presence will be greatly missed by those nearest to her.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions and at Donna's living request, no services will be held. Donations may be made, in her memory to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 www.stjude.org/donate or Wounded Warriors Project, 4899 Belfort Rd., Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256 woundedwarriorsproject.org



Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
