Dora Melton
1945 - 2020
Dora Melton
Dora Melton passed away unexpectedly after a short illness on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at the age of 74.She was a longtime resident of Bridgeport, CT.
She leaves behind her loving husband of 57 years Eddie Melton. Her son Edward Melton and wife Carol. Her daughter Sherry Wilson and husband William. Her 4 grandchildren, Edward and Julia Melton, and Tina and Lisa Wilson.
Dora was born in Saint Paul, New Brunswick, Canada on October 24, 1945. She was predeceased by her father Robert Arsenault, and mother Augusta (Legere) Arsenault. Her sister Alice Bastarache, and brother Herve Arsenault.
Dora leaves behind two loving sisters, Roberta Arsenault and Carol Bedard and spouse Francis Bedard, and many nieces and nephews. She will be missed by all whose lives she touched.
Dora's memorial mass will be held at St. Andrew's on 395 Anton St., Bpt., CT on Tuesday, July 14,20 at 11 a.m.

Published in Connecticut Post on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
St. Andrew's
